Cedar Lakes Conference Center has been a popular “home away from home” for countless families from Jackson County and beyond for more than a half century. It has been the site of 4-H camps, FFA conventions, band camps, family reunions, and the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair, among other events.

Now is an opportune time to celebrate Cedar Lakes and learn about the future of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture facility. The non-profit Cedar Lakes Foundation is hosting the celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Holt Lodge.

The evening, which is open to the public, will include free refreshments, door prizes and a sharing of information.

“We’ll be discussing success stories such as improvements to the Craft House, remodeling of the Curriculum Lab, and renovations to Holt Lodge,” Foundation President Stan Cavendish said.

Also, updates are being provided from the Department of Agriculture, Foundation leaders, and Cedar Lakes Director Karen Facemyer.

“We’ll present our exciting plans and the challenges that lie ahead,” Cavendish said.

Other Foundation board members are Ann Casto, Joe Casto, Ashley Donohew, Ellen Goodwin, Jessica Isner, Amanda Lee, Suzette Lowe, Cam Matheny, Nathan McKee, Cheryl Miller, Clara Mullins, and Nathan Taylor.

In addition, preparations are underway for “Christmas at the Lakes” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The family-friendly event includes activities in the Craft House such as gingerbread house decorating, crafts, “The Polar Express” movie, and pets from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join guests for cookies and hot chocolate.

Jackson County’s Family Resource Network offers holiday crafts in Jackson Hall. Suggested admission is a non-perishable item for the local food bank.