KEYSER - Mountain Arts Guild is proud to announce a Holiday Pop-Up Event Dec. 5-7.

KEYSER - Mountain Arts Guild is proud to announce a Holiday Pop-Up Event Dec. 5-7.

The event will take place at the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce office, located at 40 ½ N. Main St., Keyser, and will feature homemade art produced by local artists.

The Guild is excited to help you finish (or start) your holiday shopping. Items for purchase include photographs, canvas art, quilted items, and more! Pop-Up times are Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m., Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m., and Dec. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.