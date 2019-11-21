Production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” described as "splendid and funny, gaudy and melodious"

Everyone loves a whodunnit. “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” at Swift Creek Mill Playhouse adds music to mayhem and mystery, and challenges the audience to solve a 150 year old puzzle left by author Charles Dickens. Dickens never finished “Edwin Drood,” due to his untimely death in 1870. His serialized novel introduced a series of fascinating characters, and tantalized his readers with the mysterious disappearance of the protagonist, Edwin Drood without any hint of solution.

Playwright Rupert Holmes explores this mystery as a play within a play, in the form of a Victorian Music Hall, and lets the audience decide whodunnit to who. Tom Width’s production is splendid and funny, gaudy and melodious, with tongue-in-cheek melodrama and vocal audience participation, in other words an authentic Victorian Music Hall experience. The Music Hall tradition includes a boisterous chairman and a “Principal Boy” or pants role casting (girl playing boy) of Edwin Drood.

Our hero Edwin has a sweet ingenue fiance, Rosa Bud, but is beset by dastardly villains, mysterious foreigners, a Cockney tart with a heart and sundry stock melodrama characters. More of the plot cannot be revealed, except that the play stops where Dickens did. The audience decides the outcome, and the players play it out.

What can be revealed is that the audience sat spellbound enjoying the splendidly gilded set, designed and constructed by Tom Width, and the music, with superb vocals and acting by Richmond’s well chosen finest. Outstanding among the cast of eighteen is Jacqueline O’Conner, with a Cockney accent as authentic as jellied eels and London Bridge, well done Jacky, also Richard Travis as a masterly chairman, and Michael Gray playing dastardly John Jasper, a right bad’un (cue for audience boos). Page Reisenfeld charms as pretty ingenue Rosa Bud and Rachel Marrs stars in the title role. Live accompaniment to the clever lyrics, which include a memorable patter song, is ably provided by a nine-piece orchestra, directed by Sandra Parker and Justin Lee.

The actors clearly enjoyed themselves, as did the sell-out audience on press night. The reveal following the audience vote was fascinating and appropriately unexpected. Next year will see worldwide commemorations of the 150th anniversary of Dickens’ death, so come to Swift Creek and get that Victorian feeling. It’s just in time for the holiday season.

Una Harrison is an actress, playwright and artistic and teaching director of Theatre with Children for Children at Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St. in Old Towne. She can be contacted at unaharrison@yahoo.com.