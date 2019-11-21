Generals, Knights and Blue Devils set for second-round playoffs Friday and Saturday

The Regional Semifinals have arrived, with Hopewell, Dinwiddie and Thomas Dale looking to advance to the final in their respective regions. Here is a key for each of the three teams to advance:

Dinwiddie: Can Barlow and co. outpace Eastern View?

There's little denying the prowess of the Dinwiddie offense, led by Robert Barlow Jr. The Generals have racked nearly 4,000 yards of total offense through 11 games, scoring 53 touchdowns. They are averaging 355.4 yards per game offensively, and are scoring an average of 4.8 offensive touchdowns per game.

Barlow, in particular, has blown up to end the season. While the senior had seven games of over 100 yards rushing prior to the last two weeks, including six in a row to start the year, he has taken his game to another level in the season finale and first playoff game. He has ran for 590 total yards in the last two games, which is over half of what his season total was in the nine prior. His scoring output has skyrocketed as well. Barlow has scored 12 touchdowns in the last two weeks, which is two-thirds of his total of 18 in the first nine games of the season.

Will Barlow stay hot? The Generals will need him to. Eastern View's offense has had a prolific season, and the Generals defense has been leaky, to say the least. Dinwiddie has allowed 30 or more points in five games, the most 30-point games Dinwiddie opponents have had since 2006. Eastern View has scored over 30 in nine of their 11 games this year. If Dinwiddie pulls the upset on the road, it'll be in a shootout, and they'll need Barlow to have another sensational game.

Thomas Dale: Will Tyree be terrific in his return to tailback?

Coming in to the season, Thomas Dale's Chris Tyree drew headlines not just from local and national media, but injuries have sidelined him for much of the year. He has returned to the field the last few weeks, but lined up as a slot receiver, while also returning kicks, each of the last two week's. Against Ocean Lakes on Friday, though, Tyree will return to his natural position of running back, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Limited by those injuries, Tyree still ranks second on the team in rushing, with 465 yards on 53 carries, an average of 8.8 yards per carry. He has topped 100 yards just twice in five games in which he has registered a rushing attempt, against Cosby in the season opener (15 carries, 130 yards, two touchdowns) and against Meadowbrook on Oct. 11 (eight carries, 150 yards, three touchdowns).

Tyree will likely have to shake off some rust from his position in the backfield, but putting the ball back in his hands adds a weapon that Thomas dale has not had in over a month. As a slot receiver the last two weeks, Tyree caught seven balls for a total of 106 yards and a touchdown. Looks for his impact to be leaps and bounds larger on Friday night.

Hopewell: Play to potential

Hopewell head coach Ricky Irby's mantra all season has been the phrase, "Go 1-0 each week." It's "coach-speak," but it's also important in keeping his team focused on the task at hand. There's no denying that Hopewell has as much or more talent than anyone they will face the rest of the way. Winning is simply a matter of the Blue Devils playing their brand of football.

The previous meeting between Hopewell and I.C. Norcom ended in a Hopewell rout, 46-25. A score of that nature should be expected on Saturday afternoon. Hopewell has trounced their opposition by a combined 374 points, with a seven point win over Matoaca being the only time the Blue Devils haven't won by double-figures. With all the major pieces healthy for Hopewell, there's no reason to think I.C. Norcom can make themselves the exception to the established rule of this Hopewell season. Hopewell is a heavy favorite to go 1-0 again this week, and it would take a lackluster effort on the part of Hopewell to change that. Even given the surprise upset that I.C. Norcom gifted Hopewell this time last year, ending the Blue Devils season in Merner field, it would be an even bigger shock if the Greyhounds duplicated that result Saturday.

