Local softball icon Larry Toombs adds North Carolina to his membership in halls of fame

DISPUTANTA — Larry Toombs has spent a lifetime living in the fast lane … of softball.

But he also spent time in the slow and modified lanes of the sport as well. And because of his contributions to the game over 30+ years, Toombs has found himself in yet another Hall of Fame, this one in North Carolina.

Reflecting upon his induction earlier this month into the North Carolina Softball Hall of Fame, Toombs said he owes much of his success to his late wife, Kay.

“[She] made many sacrifices and took care of matters as I traveled to play a 'kids' game,” shared Toombs.

After much prompting, Toombs reluctantly described his softball career.

“While residing in North Carolina, I played with several fast-pitch teams and led several of them to the National Tournaments in Minot, N.D., Boulder, Colo. and Shelby, N.C.,” he recalled. “At age 14, I started playing softball with adult teams when my Dad coached.”

He played slow-pitch, modified-pitch, and fast-pitch softball for 20 of those 30 years on Virginia teams, and the rest on North Carolina teams. He also played semi-pro baseball during those same years.

“One of my highlights over the years was breaking up a no-hitter by All World pitcher Ty Stofflet and winning the game. Stofflet pitched to L.A. Dodgers Reggie Smith, Steve Yeager and Davey Lopes...they could not hit him. He was clocked at over 100 mph at 46 feet,” declared Toombs.

And he never let a little thing like a hospital stay keep him off the diamond.

“After being in the hospital for a week, I set a record playing in a fast-pitch tournament going 8-for-8,” shared Toombs.

Toombs estimated that prior to getting married, he played softball two times a week in a slow-pitch league, two times a week in a modified-pitch league, and played fast-pitch and semi-pro ball on weekends. Back then, he said, many players were on more than one team.

North Carolina is the latest hall of fame to recognize Toombs for his dedication to the game. The Disputanta resident also belongs to the Virginia Softball Hall of Fame, the Central Virginia USA/ASA Hall of Fame, and the Petersburg High School Hall of Fame.

Toombs’ two sons and his sister accompanied him to Burlington for the Nov. 1 ceremony. His old friend, Chipper Simms, inducted him. Prior to that night, Toombs said he has not seen Simms in 30 years.

“Oddly enough, Chipper is in the Hall of Fame, and we played against each for over 15 years. During his speech inducting me, he related several humorous stories,” shared Toombs.

Toombs works as a volunteer assistant football coach with Petersburg High School. He said he longs to turn back time.

“I miss the interaction of being with teammates and the challenge of making contact with a fast moving object,” said Toombs. “I miss my parents; my Dad spent many hours working with me.”

In addition to the football, he also mentors kids who want to learn how to hit a fast-pitched softball.

“Playing sports on a team is like being in an international fraternity,” Toombs stated. “You bond with people from all over the world.”

As for the latest honor, Toombs chalks it up to just hanging in there.

“If you live long enough, they run out of people to recognize,” Toombs joked, “so they say, ‘Let's give an award to ol’ Larry. He’s still around.’”

