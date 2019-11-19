MARTINSBURG – Jared Judy, of Petersburg, was sentenced Monday to 48 months incarceration for methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Judy, age 30, pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in August 2019. Judy admitted to distributing more than 69 grams of 100 percent pure methamphetamine in May 2019 in Berkeley County.

These charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep.

This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, and the Charles Town Police Department investigated.

