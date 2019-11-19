KEYSER - The Keyser Middle School Bully Busters Club, under the leadership of special education teacher Carrie Wolford, announces its officers for the school year.

For the News Tribune

Serving as officers are eighth grade students Austin Smith, Josh Shoemaker, Jack Stanislawczyk, Maddy Shoemaker, Lakin Butler and Kaden Shoemaker.

"During the interview, the students were very enthusiastic and dedicated to the mission of the club, which is 'Be a buddy, not a bully’,” said correspondent Trish Morgan. "In fact, this group of students exemplified true leadership, commitment and insightful perspectives about the importance of treating others with respect and kindness."

The officers each talked about the fact that nationwide, county-wide and even in individual schools there seems to be an increase in bullying, and they believe that with the club's 75 members they will accomplish their goals.

Their membership drive still continues, and students are on board with the officers to stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves.

"The idea for the Bully Busters Club was Ms. Wolford's, and she has inspired the officers and members to do the right thing and take the pledge to stop bullying," says officer Austin Smith.

Maddy Smith talked about the fact that there are students who have been bullied in the past, and who have even considered suicide. She believes that the club is a good way to bring personal experiences to light, and talk about it so it can be addressed.

"We have learned so much in Ms. Wolford's Advisory Class, and we officers are building up our membership to work together to eliminate any bullying in our school," adds Jack Stanislawczyk.

The club membership is open to all students in grades 5-8, and a video is in progress for everyone in school to watch. Kaden Shoemaker is very interested in this cause, and as an officer, he sets an example to demonstrate to others that there is always hope.

One of the things the officers fondly remember that was very meaningful to them was when the students were able to go through the halls chanting, "respect others, respect your school, respect yourself.”

"These officers were quite impressive, as they not only are active in Bully Busters Club, they are also involved in many other things such as volleyball, track, basketball, softball, football, baseball, volunteer work, babysitting, wrestling, youth groups, CCD at church, Operation Christmas, food pantry, cheerleading, traveling, reading, Honor Society, executive committee of Keyser Middle School," adds Morgan.

On a final note, Josh Shoemaker adds this to share with his fellow students, " Don't give up, don't take your life, remember you are never alone, and keep in mind that there are so many of us here to support and accept you." Officers Lakin Butler and Kaden Shoemaker summarize by saying, "our school embodies good things, and we want to tell others we are helping and working hard to understand and support everyone."





