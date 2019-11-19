KEYSER - The Keyser City Council voted this week to change the city administrator position from an appointed position to a regular hired employee.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Saying he felt the change would increase stability in the city government, mayor Damon Tillman had initially made the suggestion during the Oct. 23 Keyser City Council meeting.

Currently, the city administrator is appointed by the incoming mayor and approved by the council, and conceivably could change every time a new mayor takes office.

“Instead of changing every four years at the pleasure of the mayor, this will give the city some stability,” Tillman said this week.

“This is a very important position for the city … they handle the money,” he said.

Tillman was forced to appoint a new administrator himself when he took office in July 2018 following the resignation of the then-administrator, Randy Amtower.

“I think the people will think this is a good decision,” Tillman said of the change.

Although the mayor and council had generally approved the change at their October meeting, they made it official Wednesday when council member William Zacot made a motion to approve it and Mike Ryan seconded it.

The motion passed 3-0, with Jennifer Junkins absent from the meeting and the council currently only numbering four.

No mention was made during the meeting of any plans to appoint someone to replace Terry Liller, who resigned from the council as of Oct. 31.



