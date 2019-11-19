MARTINSBURG – Dennis James Miller, of Moorefield was sentenced Monday to 108 months incarceration for his involvement in a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution operation, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Miller, age 50, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl in August 2019. Miller admitted to distributing more than 64 grams of fentanyl and more than 69 grams of 100 percent pure methamphetamine from January to June 2019 in Grant County and elsewhere.

These charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Helman is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, West Virginia State Police, and the Charles Town Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.





