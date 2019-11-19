When the Screening Committee met for its’ meeting on Thursday, they screened and reviewed 14 new applications. Five of the new ones were put on “hold” for further investigation by screening committee members.

Financial donation already received: United Steelworkers of America, Local Union #5668 $500.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help supply the needs of these families, please make check payable to Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Program and mail them to 410 Race Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Families for adoption at this time are:

Family #3 – Three people in this residence, Grandparents and boy 18, need clothing for all, gifts, hats and gloves for all three, blankets and towels and food for three.

Family #4 – Two people in this residence, woman and man, both need clothing, small remembrance and food for two.

Family #6 – Three persons in this family, need clothing and gifts for girl five years old, and food for three,

Family #9 – Four people in this household, need clothing and gifts for boys four years old and seven months old, food for four.

Family #14 – Two people in this household, woman and girl 15, both need clothing, gifts for the girl and food for two.

Applications are still available and can be picked up at Jackson Star News office, 410 Race Street during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

Church groups, individuals or organizations that would like to adopt one or more families for Christmas should give Sally Carter a call at 304-273-9897. She will try to match their wishes with a deserving family.

Adopt Headquarters in the kitchen area of the fire station will be opening in December, and there will be a great need for volunteers to help with sorting and sizing of clothing that will be donated and various other chores. If you have a few hours to spend, come down to headquarters and help with this part of the Adopt program.

Families already adopted are:

Family #1 – Adopted by Silverton Grange #506

Family #8 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #10 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church