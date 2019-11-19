Dinwiddie football star back Robert Barlow Jr. has been offered a scholarship to join the Virginia State football program, according to his twitter account. The scholarship offer is his first, according to the tweet.

Barlow has been a vital cog in both the Generals' offensive and defensive efforts this season. He has accounted for 32 touchdowns and 2,664 all purpose yards, including 1,664 rushing yards, along with 6 interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Barlow is listed at 5-feet-4, 145 pounds.

Virginia State wrapped up an 8-2 campaign, though they did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Trojans finished second in the CIAA Northern Division, behind undefeated Bowie State, who was just one of two teams to defeat the Trojans this season.

Barlow's senior season with Dinwiddie will continue on Friday night, as the Generals travel to Culpepper to face Eastern View in Region 4B. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. kick.