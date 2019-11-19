Van and Mari Hardenbergh faced abduction, other charges against a Petersburg woman stemming from a July incident

PETERSBURG - Charges were dropped Monday against a prominent local attorney and his wife after being arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting an adult female in July.

Charles Venevera "Van" Hardenbergh and Mari Liza Hardenbergh’s case was nolle prossed in Petersburg General District Court, ending the victim’s prosecution, though the case can be revisited later if additional facts emerge.

Along with the abduction charge, Charles Hardenbergh faced charges of assault and battery, breaking and entering, trespassing after forbidden, destruction of property under $1,000, and damaging a phone line to prevent 911.

Mari Liza Hardenbergh faced similar charges.

At the time the couple was arrested, they were each facing additional charges in other jurisdictions. Mari Hardenbergh plead guilty in May to a first-offense DWI in Greenville County. Charles Hardenbergh was in court Nov. 19 for a case alleging $5,000 worth of damage to a rental house in the Outer Banks, North Carolina.

In a written statement obtained by The Progress-Index, the complainant said they were a friend of the Hardenberghs since at least June 2016. That statement also expressed the complainant's desire for a protective order against the couple.

Attempts to reach Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson and the Hardenberghs' legal representation for comment have been unsuccessful.

