BURLINGTON - A 33-year-old Virginia man has been arrested in connection with the early-morning shooting incident Monday which left two Burlington residents dead.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

BURLINGTON - A 33-year-old Virginia man has been arrested in connection with the early-morning shooting incident Monday which left two Burlington residents dead.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, Jimmy Lee Lambert, 33, of Stephens City, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Shenandoah Junction, Jefferson County.

The charges stemmed from a 3 a.m. shooting incident at a residence on Maple Hollow Lane, just off Route 50 hear Burlington, in which Donald L. Rutter, 32, of Burlington, was found deceased in the residence.

A second victim, Destiny C. Foster, 25, also of Burlington, was also found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds, and was transported to WVU Potomac Valley Hospital by Romney EMS. She was later transported to Morgantown, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Deputies reportedly recovered six shotgun shells from the residence during their investigation.

Units from Burlington Fire and EMS, New Creek Fire and EMS, Hampshire County Emergency Ambulance and Romney Rescue responded to the incident.







