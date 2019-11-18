KEYSER - The Mineral County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that two persons are now deceased as the result of an apparent shooting incident early Monday morning near Burlington.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that two persons are now deceased as the result of an apparent shooting incident early Monday morning near Burlington.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, chief investigating officer C. Leatherman is working on obtaining a warrant following the 3 a.m. incident on Maple Hollow Road off Beaver Run Road near Burlington.

Upon arrival at the scene this morning, deputies discovered Donald L. Rutter, 32, of Burlington, deceased inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

A second victim, Destiny C. Foster, 25, also of Burlington, was also located at the scene. She also suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported from the scene by Romney EMS.

Foster later succumbed to her injuries.

Units from Burlington Fire and EMS, New Creek Fire and EMS, Hampshire County Emergency Ambulance and Romney Rescue responded to the incident.

The investigation continues, and anyone who might have any information to assist the deputies is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 304-788-0441.