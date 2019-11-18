BURLINGTON - The Mineral County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking a warrant for an arrest in connection with a shooting early Monday morning that reportedly left one person dead.



BURLINGTON - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking a warrant for an arrest in connection with a shooting early Monday morning that reportedly left one person dead.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, chief investigating officer C. Leatherman is working on obtaining a warrant following the 3 a.m. incident on Maple Hollow Road off Beaver Run Road near Burlington.

Two persons were reportedly injured in the incident, with one being transported to WVU Potomac Valley Hospital by Romney EMS. The other victim was declared dead at the scene.

Further information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.