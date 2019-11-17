Dinwiddie County farm and emporium has a motto - 'Come in as a customer, leave as a friend'

Upon entry to Willows Bend Farm’s emporium, I was delightfully smacked in the face with healthy living!

The aroma in the air gave me a sense that I was standing in an exotic country; it was like nothing I had ever encountered.

Willows Bend Farm Herbs and Aromatherapy is owned by Sanford “Sandy” and Alisa Strunk; the pair’s services have continually expanded since they received their business license in 2009.

A little birdie feathered me off to the idea of writing about one of their classes which includes painting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and much more. I got lucky...Alisa offered two fabulous experiences to me.

I arrived on a Thursday evening to turn wine glasses into decorative art. Alisa and three Dinwiddie gals Sandra Williamson, Marilee Nye and Sandie Rowe joined in on the fun within the quonset art studio.

Alisa had all the supplies laid out ready to go. The $15 fee covered all materials and a light snack. Even though none of us did...participants are welcome to bring wine to partake in while being crafty.

We turned our upside down glasses [supplied by Alisa or brought from home] into pumpkin candle holders. Each of our masterpieces created with acrylic paint and our imaginations were unique.

While listening to Amazon Prime set to Crosby, Stills & Nash, it was fun getting to know everyone while crafting away; we had some good laughs during our trial & error phase of learning a new project.

Sandra pegged it saying, “I’m not sure any of ours resemble pumpkins, however they certainly are whimsical.”

Marilee praised herself continuously while painting and was quite pleased with the results. So much so...she treated herself to a shopping spree; a diffuser necklace for essential oils and two herbal teas went home with her.

“It was enjoyable,” Sandra shared. “I enjoyed spending time with friends and learning a new technique.”

According to Sandra, she and Merilee have been friends since high school and with Sandie since the breadmaking class they all took at Willows Bend Farm a few months ago.

“It’s comfortable when you can come to a place like this and relax and paint with friends,” shared Marilee. “I’m very happy with my candle holder; I think I did an awesome job.”

“I crafted years ago...back in the day; I’m just now getting back into it,” shared Sandie. “I like getting out learning about people and new avenues of life.”

My three candle holder creations were included in Alisa’s Chef’s Table Dinner fall tablescape which was my next Willows Bend Farm adventure.

On Saturday, November 9, I arrived with my apron and giddiness to help create the dinner: Fresh Tomato Soup, Garlic Aioli Roast Chicken, Braised Red Potatoes with Lemon and Chives, Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates and Pistachios, and Carrot Cake with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting.

The $20 per person family style dinners which come from all tastes of life are by reservation only. Upcoming and past menus can be viewed by visiting willowsbendfarm.com. If folks see one they like...they can request it again.

My first task was to gather herbs [chives, parsley, rosemary, basil, sage] from their Peace Garden and greenhouse.

While outside, I met Oreo the pot bellied pig, Billy the peacock and many chickens who Alisa refers to as her “lawn ornaments”.

According to Alisa, she shops locally for ingredients as much as possible.

“Sometimes I buy produce from the folks that purchased their plants from me,” stated Alisa.

Alisa’s friend of 25 years, Nancy Chitwood arrived, with fresh oregano and kale out of her garden to share with Alisa. Nancy moved to Blackstone a year ago, but still makes her way to Dinwiddie whenever she can swing it.

The two originally met at an open house held at Willows Bend Farm, which follows their motto: “Arrive as a customer...leave as a friend.”

Both Nancy and I assisted Alisa in her commercial kitchen with various honey-dos: deseeding pomegranate, slicing brussels sprouts, shelling pistachios, dishes, etc.

My favorite task was stuffing chickens’ cavities with herbs.

Alisa only reprimanded me one time...I cut a wee bit too much stem from the sprouts which made them square instead of oval. Alisa stated, “You are officially on the Brussels sprouts wall of shame.”

Besides Nancy and I, six others shared the delicious meal: Sarah Simmons of Dewitt, Scherryl Bartlett of Chesterfield, Beverly and Jack Lawson of Dinwiddie and major repeat customers Kay and Mike Winn of Dinwiddie and also North Carolina.

“The food and atmosphere is what appeals to me,” Mike shared. “I love the intimate dinner conversation, also.”

Speaking of conversations...during dinner, I heard snippets of possum, acorn and pickle dropping, which I still need to Google, and chatter about pig and cow farming, benefits of Magnesium citrate, home renovations, new business aspirations, and much more.

What’s amazing is...how you discover we truly live in a small world; I believe everyone at that table were connected through friends, family, and sometimes both.

It turns out...Mike who was seated across the table from me is first cousin to a very close friend of mine.

Mike brought his own homemade wine to enjoy during the meal. Here’s the great part...there’s NO corking fee.

The biggest laugh of the evening happened when Scherryl’s spoon slipped into her soup completely.

The silver we used was Sandy’s late grandmother’s which was a special touch for all of us.

The experience was like dining at a Lancaster County Amish restaurant except even better!

Kay and Mike’s son who eats lunch at Willows Bend Farm daily suggested the Chef’s Table Dinner experience to them.

“We find it very charming, and the food is excellent,” Kay shared. “The food is so good...I don’t take the time to take a picture of it like a lot of people do. I just want to eat my food.

“We come in here and meet new people, and bump into people we’ve known for a long time,” Kay added.

“This is such a lovely couple,” stated Kay. “Alisa has such a broad palate. She can do anything with anything.

“It’s a joy for us to come out and have this little time for a couple of hours on a Saturday night,” Kay stated with great appreciation.

I highly recommend spending time at Willows Bend Farm whether it be to learn a new craft or pass the spuds at a Chef’s Table Dinner.

To learn more about Alisa and Sandy’s motto “Nourishing bodies, educating minds & soothing souls through sustainable farming, herbalism, and aromatherapy”, visit willowsbendfarm.com or call 804-892-7588.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index whose column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles Section. Reach her at khiggins@progress-index.com or 804-722-5162.