CHESTERFIELD — The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield hosted their 10th annual Afternoon Tea Party on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Chester Baptist's Great Hall. The cool autumn Saturday afternoon provided the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of dazzling hats, elegantly decorated tables, tea, refreshments, fetching waiters and fellowship for area ladies.

The tea party fundraiser benefited The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, a non-profit interfaith volunteer organization that offers free, accompanied critical medical transportation, in-home handyman services and low-cost life-long learning classes to adults over 60 in Chesterfield and the surrounding communities.

More than 144 guests enjoyed tea, traditional teatime fare, music performed by cellist Adam Jones, senior at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, and fellowship made possible by event sponsors.

The presenting sponsor was The Twilley Family, with ambassador sponsors Morrissett Funeral and Cremation, Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Yankowsky, Wyzisk Professional Services Inc., The Mast Family, Superior Signs, The McCammon Family, Chester Baptist Church, and Manchester Cleaners in Chester. The event was emceed by Tim Bullis, executive director of communications and community engagement for the Chesterfield County Public Schools and Board of Trustees member for the Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield. As the host for the event, Bullis kept the ladies laughing and entertained for the afternoon party.

In 2018, the volunteers for the Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield have carried out the mission of the Center by providing 2,010 free accompanied rides to critical medical, dental appointments and grocery shopping with over 648 senior adults enrolled into their services. Shepherd’s Center volunteers made 123 minor home repair visits to help those on fixed incomes and living in their own homes. The center offered 80 educational classes resulting in 349 low-cost class registrations and provided 1,440 lunches to those attending our Luncheon Forum.

For more information about the center or for volunteer opportunities, call 804-706-6689 or visit shepcenter.org.