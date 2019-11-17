Individuals and organizations come together to shed pounds

PETERSBURG — While in the military, Matthew Crabb hit the height of his physical fitness. As a freshman in high school he worked steadily every year to get himself in military shape.

But after leaving the armed forces around ten years ago, Crabb’s workout activity fell off.

“I’ve not been healthy for a long time, eight years or so,” Crabb said. “I wanted to lose weight and get healthy for a lot of reasons, mostly for my son, so I can be alive to see him graduate and move on with his life.”

Over the last month he’s been participating in the City of Petersburg’s inaugural 1000 Pound Challenge. The challenge came with a free one-month membership at the YMCA where participants competed to shed the most weight to be named at the challenge’s victor.

While looking for gyms Crabb noticed the sign at the YMCA announcing the challenge and decided to show up for the short-term free membership.

He immediately jumped into the active lifestyle, going to the gym five days a week for an hour each day. He’s lost 14 pounds in the month since starting.

“It’s really hard at first. You’re going to be tired and sore, and feel like ‘I don’t want to go to the gym today,’ so you have to force yourself into doing it,” Crabb said. “After the first week you get into a rhythm, a routine. It gets to the point where you want to go, and don’t really think about it.”

Crabb says he’s been energized by the challenge, and fully expects to keep going to the gym and working out. His goal is to get back into military shape, losing around 80 pounds.

“It all depends what you set your mind to, military shape is the perfect shape for someone to be in,” Crabb said.

Crabb won one of the challenge’s three competitions. A group competition put companies and organizations up against each other to see which collection of 10 or more people could lose the most weight. Another contest went to the individual who lost the most weight. Crabb won the points competition, where contestants were awarded points for exercises like running, walking, playing basketball or weight lifting.

Petersburg teamed up with YMCA and groups like the Virginia Cooperative Extension for the competition that amassed 500 participants in a city that consistently ranks near the bottom of state health indexes.

“We have made great strides toward developing our Petersburg Wellness Initiative,” said Darnetta Tyus, Petersburg deputy city manager for community affairs. “This challenge is a fun competition to get community members and groups involved while also spurring healthy lifestyle habits.”

The Wellness Initiative has included annual Pink Parties for breast cancer awareness and CPR certification courses for 250 city employees.

Healthy Minds Outreach Coalition is a non-profit focused on overall health, inspiring people across the Tri-Cities to strengthen their minds for social, personal and environmental progress. The entire group and its 22 employees participated in the challenge, also encouraging some of its clients to join.

“Fitness is a big deal within our community, especially with the population that we do serve,” said Michael Walker, Healthy Minds executive director.

After learning about the competition, Healthy Minds got all of its employees to take part. Some of them went together in the morning while others went in the afternoon. Walker said it was a great team-building exercise for his crew.

“You were able to challenge your partner, you were able to challenge that person," he said. “Regardless of the position you serve in the company when we’re at the gym, we’re on the same playing field.”

Sometimes the group would have a running joke during sessions but sometimes it was just quiet, as everyone diligently acted out the exercises.

“We’ve had definite results. One young lady said she feels like she’s lost inches off her waistline and she’s done great things,” Walker said.

After successfully having his staff take part in the challenge, Walker says he had several clients join the challenge. Many of those clients have gone on to continue their memberships with the YMCA.

