How many of you truly believe that God puts the right people in your life at the right time, with just the right message? My friend Tammy Alter is just that person. I have been praying for over three years for something very important...something related to my health that just was not getting addressed.

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Soon, I head to Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore...for answers.

My life is not much different from anyone else's. We've all had love, loss, heartbreak, illness, deaths and births in the family, car troubles, work issues, family arguments, pets, mortgages, home renovations - you know, all of the things that make life, life.

In my case, in my life, I've been blessed in many ways. I have two children - two sons - two adult children who now have children of their own. My sons and my four grandchildren are all pretty much local, and spending time with family is pretty easily done.

I've had jobs I loved, and volunteer opportunities and clubs and organizations throughout the years as a creative outlet for my interests. But most of all, the people I have met along the way have enriched my life in many different ways.

I was honored to have been one of the significant caretakers of both parents after they were diagnosed with a catastrophic illness, and that journey changed my life. Those two years include some of the best and most precious moments in my entire life. I thank God I was able to be there for them like they were for me throughout my life.

And then, there are health issues. Things we don't think about when we're young and in love, without a care in the world...things we don't think about when we get married and start having babies. I certainly never envisioned myself entering my 60s with mobility issues, aching backs and bones, and taking daily medications.

Who would have thought that I would be where I am at age 61? Literally begging for surgery...trying to find a doctor who can manage my case.

To be honest, this has been going on for three years - jumping through hoops for BlueCross BlueShield, injections, outpatient procedures, medications, land therapy, aqua therapy. So done with hoops.

All of my life, I have been a mover and shaker - a "go-to" gal who was always fearless to take on just about any task - great or small - and just get it done. But, with this problem? I have been at the mercy of insurance coverage and authorizations, and the doctors and their fear of risky procedures - risky in terms of the possibility of failure against their performance numbers. So done with being at others' mercy.

Back to the believing part, though. As a young little girl, I could never get enough of reading. A book I loved dearly was one about a robin and clouds and sunbeams. And, as that little girl in awe of my God, sunbeams have comforted me when I needed him most.

Earlier this week, I had that sunbeam moment...a moment when hope was within reach. So close. An open window with a wisp of fresh, clean air. That robin on the windowsill, those sunbeams sending rays of sunshine down to the ocean's horizon. I haven't experienced this in years.

We all have our own pains and sorrows, our own crosses to bear. I'm generally not one to complain, but the struggle has been hard. It's important for us to remember the importance of prayer, and that God listens to every word. The answers always come, but not in our time. When the answer does come? So done with not listening.

I believe. Yes, I always have, and that sunbeam? A reminder never hurts. In fact, it feels just right.







