BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays on Patterson Creek Road (CR 11) in Mineral County beginning as early as Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Work will be between Harness Run Road (CR 11/3) and Charlie Day Lane.

These delays are necessary for the construction of a piling wall.

Motorists should expect significant delays, as traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone under the direction of flaggers, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Temporary signals will be in place during non-working hours.

Motorists are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed in approximately one month.

Exact schedule is weather dependent.