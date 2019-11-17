FOUNTAIN - The Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) recently hosted the 15th annual Leadership Day at the Fountain United Brethren Church.

CEOS volunteers from eight counties were invited to attend.

Guest speaker was Randy Crane, president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce. His theme was “Yes We Can - By Working Together.” He told of many needs in Mineral County and how volunteers are helping to meet those needs.

To meet the needs, Mineral County needs leaders and volunteers, he said. A good leader needs passion and compassion. If the leader does not have enthusiasm for a project, neither will the volunteers.

Crane said a leader also needs to have a vision of what they want to accomplish, and a leader must lead by example.

A leader must also treat people with dignity and respect, and must be willing to listen to new ideas.

Crane was also enthusiastic about promoting tourism in Mineral County, which brings in more funds to the state to aid with needed programs.

Leadership Day also included several displays to promote programs already present in Mineral County. Those programs include the Potomac Valley Transit Authority, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Sarah’s House, Developmental Center and Workshop, and Potomac State College’s Early Childhood and Elementary program.

Local author Chearyl Rogers also had a display of the books she has written.



