SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons dominated Nicholas County Friday night in the first round of playoffs, defeating the Grizzlies 58-12.

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons dominated Nicholas County Friday night in the first round of playoffs, defeating the Grizzlies 58-12.

The win enables Frankfort to advance to the second round next week, when they will travel to Fairmont Senior.

For Chapin Jewell's account of the game, see Tuesday's News Tribune.