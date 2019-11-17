KEYSER - The Mineral County Development Authority is planning to submit an application for grant money to assist with cleanup work at the former Anchor Glass plant in the Keyser Industrial Park.

In order to apply for the grant, a public meeting has been scheduled for 3-4 p.m. immediately following the regular meeting of the authority.

The former glass plant property has had environmental assessment activities performed in the past, including a Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessment, and results indicate the presence of heavy metals associated with the former glass furnace.

These environmental impacts require remediation prior to site redevelopment and reuse. The application is requesting EPA funds to help fund cleanup activities on the site.

The EPA encourages public participation in these applications to ensure the local community is being informed and allowed to comment and provide input into the project. As part of the Mineral County Development Authority’s interaction efforts, the public is invited and encouraged to review and comment on proposed cleanup plans. A summary of the project and proposed activities, and an analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives, will be made available Tuesday, Nov. 19, between 3-4 p.m. These materials will also be available for public review at the Mineral County Development Authority Office.

For further information, interested persons may contact Kevin R. Clark, executive director of the development authority, at the office located at 87 N. Main St. Suite 1 Keyser.

The regular meeting of the development authority will get underway at 2 p.m. that day, and will include regular business.

All meetings of the development authority are open to the public.