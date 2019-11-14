CARPENDALE -- Late water and sewer payments are becoming costly in Carpendale.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

“We have a problem with late payments on water and sewer,” said Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert, noting that 63 notices were sent out to those who were late paying.

“That’s 17 percent of our meters that were read that were late,” he added, explaining that while people complain about the costs for water and sewer, these late payments which cost postage and the clerk’s time are adding to the cost.

“It keeps costing us more all the time,” Lambert said.

After the October meeting was adjourned due to foul language, Lambert announced this month that “We’re not going to put up with it. We’ll stop the meeting like we did last time.”

The patrolling of the CSX property was a hot topic in October and Lambert said that on Oct. 15 the town received a letter from Ridgeley mayor Mark Jones that the Ridgeley Police will no longer be patrolling CSX or the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

“We now have a copy of an ordinance about four wheelers,” Lambert said, noting that upon review the council plans to introduce an ordinance at its December meeting.

Lambert explained that it “pretty much follows the state,” including an age limit.

Residents will pay a fee to purchase a sticker, which will be displayed on the front of the all-terrain or utility vehicles.

The age limit is something that the town is looking at whether to go with 16 or 18 for riders who must have driver’s license, helmet and abide by the laws.

“It’s a safety factor,” said Lambert of the helmet requirement.

“Just because you have a sticker doesn’t mean that you can hot rod up and down the street,” cautioned Commissioner Virgil O’Neal.

Each year, Carpendale joins counties and municipalities throughout the state in the proclamation of Christian Heritage Week.

This is the 28th year that West Virginia’s governors have observed this during Thanksgiving week.

As Carpendale is planning for its annual Christmas events with the annual tree lighting set for 5 p.m. Dec. 4 with the Holy Cross After School program and the parade and caroling at 2 p.m. on Dec. 14, Trick or Treating at the town hall came under scrutiny.

Since the early beginnings of the town candy has been donated and treats passed out at the town hall for children 12 and under.

The town prepared 200 treat bags and as Councilman Butch Armentrout explained, “This year, more kids came from everywhere.”

Residents noted eight to 10 cars at a time coming down the street with Maryland tags.

With this overabundance of participants, the town was looking to make sure that the younger children received a treat and questioned one 10-year-old who was with older kids, which drew fire from parents in the audience.

Lambert announced that given these concerns, “We probably won’t do treats next year at the town hall.”

In other business, efforts are continuing for repairs to the tunnel with specific sections in need of attention being identified.

As the blacktop season is drawing to a close, Washington Street is on the schedule to be done this month at a cost of $22,000.







