BURLINGTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays on Furnace Acres Road (CR 28/2) in Mineral County beginning as early as Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Delays can be expected between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday through Saturday.

Work will be approximately 2 miles from the Junction of WV Route 28.

These delays are necessary for the Soil Nail Contractor (GSI) and DOH forces to repair a slide area along this route.

Motorists should expect significant delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone under the direction of flaggers. Motorists are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.

The work is expected to be completed in approximately one week.

Exact schedule is weather dependent.