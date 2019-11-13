CHESTERFIELD — The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield has a critical need for volunteer drivers to transport seniors to critical medical, dental appointments and the grocery/food pantries. Areas in the greatest need of drivers include Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester and Hopewell. Can you help by offering a few hours to provide a ride to a senior in our community?

Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield's mission of enriching the lives of adults 60 and over in Chesterfield County and surrounding communities by offering volunteer opportunities for community service and lifelong learning and helping them remain healthy, active, safe and independent in their own homes for as long as possible.

The Shepherd’s Center’s volunteers carry out this mission by providing:

Free, accompanied transportation for seniors to their critical medical appointments, for prescription pickup, for food pantries and grocery shopping.A minor home repair service called “HandyHands.

And because there is more to life than just staying healthy and safe, volunteers are instructors in their 24-week lifelong learning program, Adventures in Learning. This program allows other seniors to continue to engage their minds and stay actively engaged in their communities.

This past year, Shepherd’s Center volunteers:

provided 2,010 free, accompanied rides to medical appointments and grocery shopping and enrolled over 648 senior adults into their services;made 123 minor home repair visits to help those on fixed incomes and living in their own homes;offered 80 educational classes resulting in 384 low-cost class registrations; andprovided 1,400 low-cost lunches to those attending their Luncheon Forum.

For more information about The Shepherd's Center of Chesterfield, call 804-706-6689 or visit shepcenter.org.