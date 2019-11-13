Civic-club bazaar in Hopewell draws both first-timers and repeat visitors for its 55th annual show and sale

HOPEWELL — Carolyn Tomko left Petersburg in 1971, but came back to the area last weekend for a family reunion.

It turned out to be a bit of a profitable trip, as Tomko, a pottery vendor now living in Jonesborough, Tenn., brought along some of her wares to sell at a weekend bazaar.

“I thought it would be fun to participate in this bazaar and perhaps see some folks I haven’t seen in a while,” Tomko said between visitors to her booth at the 55th annual Home for the Holidays craft show and bazaar last Saturday at the Hopewell Community Center.

Tomko was among more than 50 crafters and vendors manning booths at the bazaar, which was sponsored by the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Hopewell.

Sisters Hannah Clarke and Bethany Gregory, toting both their children in front pack baby carriers, shopped the bazaar for the first time. The Chesterfield siblings walked out with Lu La Roe items they purchased that they say keeps them comfortable while tending to the little ones.

“We live in comfy clothes while on maternity leave,” Clarke shared.

Added Gregory with a laugh, “That’s us ... just breastfeeding in leggings all day long.”

While Saturday was the first time for them, other visitors are repeat shoppers.

“I came back to see if I can find the crocheted hat and scarf sets that I purchased last year,” said Traci Everette of Petersburg, back for her second visit.

“My daughter and I enjoy this show every year; we’ve been coming together for the past 40 years,” shared Peggy Edwards of Hopewell. “They have a really nice variety of vendors. We’ve only been here 30 minutes, and I’ve already found a wreath and a wooden snowman for my doors and some earrings.”

Brooke Gilbert, a vendor for A Taste of Art, has a vested interest in the bazaar. Her mother is a former member of the sponsoring club.

“Our top seller today is the gingerbread cookies,” Gilbert said.

Mary Katherine Steed, president of the club, said proceeds from the bazaar benefit the club’s many philanthropic endeavors that include scholarships, support for domestic-violence victims, a concert series for young people, and numerous holiday-themed charities. The club also donates to the Wounded Warrior Project and the USO.

“We appreciate everyone’s continued support and wish all an enjoyable holiday season,” Steed said.

