Hopewell will ask the state to eliminate referendum requirement, but not all on City Council agree with that stance

HOPEWELL — An amendment to the city’s charter that would eliminate the need for bond referendums is being seen by proponents as taking a new step toward the long-awaited fire-station replacement, and by opponents as taking away voters’ voices on how capital dollars should be spent.

By a 5-2 vote Tuesday night, council will ask the 2020 Virginia General Assembly to amend the Hopewell charter to remove the requirement for bond referendums that will pay for any public-building construction, renovations or replacements. However, the city still would be required to hold public hearings on those issues before approving any expenditures.

The amendment request was seen as clearing the path for a new fire station to be built at the intersection of Winston Churchill Drive and Arlington Road. It is a long-promised replacement for the aging station in downtown Hopewell that many in city government feel has been extended way beyond its shelf life.

“These people serve our citizens in the best way possible, and we need to give them 100% of our support,” Councilor Janice Denton stated. Denton has been one of the more vocal supporters of a new fire station on council.

The original plan called for new headquarters stations for both the police and fire departments to be paid for through bonds. However, during that process, a decision was made to move ahead with the new police station and wait until that was complete before addressing the fire station. The new police station opened this year.

Saying she “would do anything” to help first-responders, Denton claimed the need for a voter referendum was only delaying the new fire station, She also said citizens will still be able to voice their opinions on bind spending through the mandated public hearings.

But Councilor Brenda S. Pelham was not keen on eliminating the referendum requirement. She said she felt a referendum gives “a wider scope” of public opinion than a public hearing usually attended by a microcosm of citizens.

“I would love to get the fire department up, but I don’t see why you all don’t want to listen to your citizens,” Pelham said. “The referendum gives you the most direct way to get their true feelings.”

Pelham unsuccessfully tried to block council from removing the requirement, but her motion died. When the final vote was taken, she and Mayor Jasmine E. Gore cast the two dissenting votes. Gore said she supported the new fire station, but she also supported the need for a bond referendum.

Vice Mayor Patience A. Bennett said she supported the amendment because the plans for the new fire station had been well-thought out “and designed to be efficient.” Bennett, Denton, and councilors John B. Partin Jr., Deborah B, Randolph and Arlene Holloway supported the change.

During a public hearing on the referendum amendment, one citizen told council he did not see the need for a referendum because voters elect a council to act on their best interests and should be trusted to make the right calls.

“That was the referendum,,” Elliot Eliades said of the council election. “We do think you guys are the leaders, and we want you to lead.”

One citizen asked about the change in response time for the new centralized location of the fire station. City Manager John M. Altman said it likely would be about four minutes to most parts of Hopewell, but he added he did not have the specific figures for response time from the existing station.

Gore said that a study of that had been done, and she asked that the findings of that study be made public. She claimed the new station would increase response time to her Ward 4, and that was partly why she supported the referendum stay in place.

Under Virginia law, local governing bodies must request changes to their charters from the state legislature.

Brandon Carwile can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com.