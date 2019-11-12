Rob Fisher of Adams, Fisher, and Chappell, was recently selected to be a 2019 American Bar Foundation Fellow. This prestigious honor is limited to one percent of lawyers admitted to practice in the United States, as well as a limited number of international attorneys. Only five of 6,000 licensed lawyers in West Virginia received this award in 2019.

Recipients of this honor have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and to the welfare of their communities.

A resident of Ripley, Rob is passionate about his community, he is the current chairman of the Board of Jackson General Hospital; a former president of the West Virginia State Bar; a West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow; an officer of the West Virginia Bar Foundation; a member of the Executive Council of the West Virginia Bar Association (and will be president in three years); an active participant and past recipient of the Boy Scouts North Star Award; a long-time member of Epworth United Methodist Church; a regular sponsor of the Jackson County Foundation; and a past president of Rotary.