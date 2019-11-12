Korean War veteran Ed Debalski earned eight medals in his four years in the United States Marine Corps.

Debalski enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948. Over four years of service, he earned multiple decorations, including six battle stars and two Purple Hearts.

Debalski was assigned to the first Marine Division, one of the earliest to enter the Korean War. In September 1950, he participated in the Inchon Landing, the start of a successful effort by United Nations forces to recapture Seoul.

Months later, he was involved in the battle at the Chosin Reservoir and Chinese troops poured across the border. The first Marine Division moved south in a fighting retreat, inflicting heavy casualties among enemy forces.

Debalski spent 13 months on the front lines, returning to the United States in Octoer 1951. He was discharged in 1952 as a sergeant.

Debalski retired from Kaiser Aluminum in 1992. He resides on Medina Road in Sandyville with his wife, Winnie Walters Debalski.