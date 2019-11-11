A Virginia man was so determined to become a police officer that he dropped nearly 200 pounds to meet the requirements.

Romar Lyle says that, at one point, he had a 54-inch waist and weighed more than 400 pounds. Lyle says he knew he wouldn't have been able to pass the mandated tests, according to TV station WJW.

“I knew I wanted to do something in Law Enforcement, but at that moment there was no way I would have been able to achieve that dream at my current weight," Lyle wrote in a Facebook post shared by Richmond police. "If I wanted to work in this field, I had to keep working on my health and fitness."

He turned to CrossFit and lost more than 100 pounds. While attending the Richmond police academy, he lost about 30 more.

“It was one of the most challenging things I have ever had to do but it has taught me so many life skills and valuable lessons that I will carry for the rest of my life," Lyle wrote. "I wake up every day smiling because when I think back on all the things I have done to get here, it reminds me that anything is possible.”

Lyle has graduated from the academy and is now an official part of the Richmond police force, keeping citizens safe.