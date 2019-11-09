Petersburg authorities say a 17-year-old Petersburg High School senior was shot and killed Thursday evening

PETERSBURG — Police continue to look for leads in the city's latest homicide, which occurred Thursday night in the city's East Walnut Hill area.

The victim was identified as De'shone Taylor-Brown, a 17-year-old Petersburg High School student.

The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Colston Street and Morton Avenue. Police said they received a call of multiple shots fired, and upon arrival, found the victim dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. A residence in the area also had been struck by a bullet.

Friends took to social media to pay tribute to Taylor-Brown. Petersburg Free Camp, a multi-church ministry for area children and teens, posted on its Facebook page that it was "heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our original campers to senseless gun violence.

"De'shone always had such a sweet presence about him and was so full of promise and potential," the post read.

To date, Petersburg has recorded 16 homicides in 2019.

The Petersburg Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information about this homicide to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.