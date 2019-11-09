I suppose, whether we want to hear it or not, it's time to start getting serious about the Christmas season. There's so much to do, and I, for one, am trying to stay on top of things this year.

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

For those who know me, or those who may read this column every week, you know I get things done. But, you also know I am a Queen...Queen of Procrastination!

Believe it or not, I am decorating for Christmas this weekend - inside and out. I'm also cleaning, moving furniture, making homemade soup and bread, playing late night bingo, watching some Hallmark, playing old albums on my vintage record player, putting up a new Christmas tree and rec room fireplace...ya know - getting all festive! I might even fix a turkey dinner on Sunday!!

Right at this moment as I'm writing this column, zillions of ideas are swirling around in my head. What color theme this year for my tree; what color theme for outside; how to do grandkids Christmas presents this year; how to get my all my Christmas activities, Secret Santa, parties, Whiskers events, theater activities and baking all into my calendar so I keep focused and organized. The life of this writer is just crazy.

It's also very possible that I will have major surgery thrown in the middle of all of this, so an early start is the best thing to do. I should know something definite within the next two weeks.

The last time I had surgery - two major surgeries in one year - was in 2015. Now THAT year was one of the toughest years in my entire life - a year of surgeries, pain, immobility, medications, a minor complication after the second surgery, pain meds, physical therapy and life changes. The year nearly did me in physically, mentally, emotionally - but here I am - all the better and stronger for it.

Now, four year later facing another major surgery - most likely smack in the middle of Christmas festivities. Sometimes the timing is not the best. I tried very hard to get the surgery scheduled in October - and it WAS scheduled for the 22nd. But, the doctor cancelled because I did not get done what had to be done. I am still working through that loss and that failure on my end.

Christmas is coming whether we're ready or not, but the Morgan household is starting this weekend. I'll need lots of energy by Saturday morning, and I'm hoping the weekend is nice and productive.

First, we have to do our Friday evening "stuff". There's the Fun Fair at Westernport Elementary that Ava really wants to attend. Aubree is coming up this weekend, and we hope to have Ryder here, too. Decorating with a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old should add a new dimension to the festivities.

It looks like things are lining up to be grandkids weekend, with the rest of the plans on schedule. Mother Nature will come in to play, as well, so we'll see how much happens as planned at the Morgans.

I just know we'll get off track, though, as Ryder and Aubree will want snacks, McDonalds or pizza, playtime outside and inside, and Miss Aubree loves her phone, her tablet, and playing with Delaney and another Ryder next door. I guess I might bake some homemade cookies, too.

Why not? It's all part of life at the Morgans. Merry, merry, happy, crazy, wacky lovely weekend, y'all.