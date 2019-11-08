ETTRICK — Chesterfield Police are looking for an Ettrick woman who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police spokeswoman, Andrea M. House left her residence in the 21500 block of Court Street Wednesday, and her family expected her home by 8 p.m. When she did not return by Thursday, relatives reported her missing.

House is a 29-year-old black woman, about 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with a touch of burgundy in it, and has a tattoo on her chest. She was last seen driving a white 2008 GMC Arcadia with Virginia license plates WLT-6746.

Anyone who has information about House's whereabouts is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251, or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.