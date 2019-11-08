My Parham wins with 32% of the vote

PETERSBURG — With 32% of the vote, My Parham has been elected Petersburg's new Clerk of Court.

An email received Friday from Dawn Williams, voter registrar for the City of Petersburg, announced Parham's win after two days of counting write-in votes.

According to Williams, the City of Petersburg Electoral Board completed a review of the unofficial numbers released election night. The Board then "canvassed Wards 1 and 2 [on Wednesday], certifying the write-in count for each." The other wards' results and provisional votes were obtained over the course of the next couple of days and the winner was validated at the end of a complete combined total of the write-in certification.