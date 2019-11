The Keyser Golden Tornado maintained their season momentum Friday and blanked cross-county rivals Frankfort 35-0 for the 2019 Mineral Bowl.

Pictured, the players, cheerleaders and coaches pose with the coveted trophy, which returns to Keyser for another year.

For Chapin Jewell's account of the game, see Tuesday's News Tribune!