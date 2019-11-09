RAWLINGS -- Local theater group Acting Out for ALS will present its fall 2019 musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg.

All proceeds raised from the box office and raffle sales will be donated to the support of area residents in their battles against Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The creative team includes director Mark Ashby, choreographers Taryn Casebolt and Jill Keith, music director LeaAnn Alter, stage manager Jennifer Ashby, and production assistants Amy Moyer and Tammy Alter.

In its 50th anniversary year, this musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice is based on the story of Joseph from the book of Genesis. A narrator (played by Erica Bennett) sings the tale to a group of children, who magically view the action in front of them.

Joseph (Jordan Kline) is the favorite of the 12 sons of Jacob (Tom Vogtman) and receives a beautiful multicolored coat as a gift. He tells his jealous brothers about dreams that he believes mean greatness awaits him. This angers the brothers, who scheme to sell him into slavery in Egypt while telling their father he died heroically protecting the rest of them. His new owner, Potiphar (William Price), promotes Joseph but then has him thrown in prison when he’s caught alone with Potiphar’s wife (Cheyenne Kuhrt), although he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

While Joseph is in jail, he comes to the attention of Pharaoh (Kirk Squires), who is confused by dreams he has had. When Joseph is proven correct in his interpretations of Pharaoh’s dreams, he becomes Egypt’s second-in-command. Years later, a famine strikes Joseph’s family in Canaan, and the eleven remaining sons of Jacob travel to Egypt to beg for food. But after so long, they do not recognize their brother, who decides to test their characters and see if they’ve changed their wicked ways.

Several classics of musical theater are part of the soundtrack, including “Song of the King (Seven Fat Cows),” “Joseph’s Coat,” and “Any Dream Will Do.”

Since its first show in 2014, Acting Out for ALS has raised over $55,000 for ALS warriors in the mid-Atlantic region and specifically in the western Maryland area. ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a degenerative neuromuscular condition for which there currently is no cure. Every 90 minutes someone somewhere is diagnosed with ALS, and costs for care can reach $200,000 per year.

Reservations may be made by calling 240-200-4412. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and other sales in the lobby on show days. Visit www.ActingOutForALS.com for more information.





