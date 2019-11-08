It's Mineral Bowl week, the most highly anticipated week for Mineral County high school football fans. Frankfort and Keyser will do battle for the 45th time on Friday night and the Mineral Daily News-Tribune will provide full previews for both teams in the Friday edition of the newspaper.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

Until then, however, here’s some numbers to chew on in anticipation of Friday’s matchup.

There have been 44 games played between Frankfort and Keyser, 43 have been played during the regular season, and in 1997, there was a game played between the two in the playoffs. Keyser has won 29 of those 44 matchups, Frankfort has won 15. Another way of putting it is that the Golden Tornado have essentially won two out of three, the Falcons have won one of three of all the games played. Currently, Keyser has won four straight games.

Each team comes into Friday’s matchup with identical 8-1 records. Keyser’s loss was to Bridgeport, Frankfort’s loss was in overtime to Weir. In their nine games, Keyser has outscored their opponents 465-49, for an average score of 52-5 per game. In their nine games, Frankfort has outscored their opponents 358-127, for an average score of 40-14 per game.

The two teams share five common opponents on their 2019 schedules: Berkeley Springs, Petersburg, Weir, Hampshire, and Mountain Ridge. Keyser has gone 5-0 against those common opponents, outscoring the five collectively 290-14, or 58-3 per game. Frankfort has gone 4-1 against those common opponents, losing to Weir, outscoring the five collectively 200-74, or 40-15 per game.

Offensively, both teams have relied very heavily on rushing attacks, utilizing big, strong offensive lines and a stable of backs to outgain their opponents.

Keyser has rushed 409 times for 3,522 yards, an average of 8.3 yards per carry. The Golden Tornado have averaged 391.3 rushing yards per game and scored 51 rushing touchdowns. Defensively against the rush, Keyser has allowed 755 total rushing yards on 272 carries, an average of only 2.8 yards per carry. Keyser’s opponents have averaged only 83.9 rushing yards per game, and the Golden Tornado have given up only seven rushing touchdowns.

Frankfort has rushed 381 times for 3,185 yards, an average of 8.36 yards per carry. The Falcons have averaged 353.8 rushing yards per game and scored 47 rushing touchdowns. Defensively against the rush, Frankfort has allowed 1,129 total rushing yards on 272 carries, an average of only 4.15 yards per carry. Frankfort’s opponents have averaged only 125.4 yards per game, and the Falcons have given up only eight rushing touchdowns.

Keyser has completed 24 passes in 36 attempts for a total of 381 passing yards on the season. The Golden Tornado averages 42.3 passing yards per game and has scored seven passing touchdowns. Defensively against the pass, the Golden Tornado has allowed 52 completions in 144 attempts for a total of 472 yards. Keyser’s opponents have averaged only 52.5 passing yards per game and the Golden Tornado has failed to give up a single passing touchdown.

Frankfort has completed 21 passes in 46 attempts for a total of 256 passing yards on the season. The Falcons average 28.4 passing yards per game and have scored one passing touchdown this season. Defensively against the pass, the Falcons have allowed 88 completions in 158 attempts for a total of 1,013 yards. Frankfort’s opponents have averaged only 112.6 passing yards per game and the Falcons have given up nine passing touchdowns.

Finally, with respect to the playoff ratings, Frankfort and Keyser enter the Mineral Bowl tied with Bluefield for fourth place. Each team currently stands with an 11.33 playoff rating average. This means that in total, both Frankfort and Keyser have accrued a total of 102 playoff points thus far this season.

A team’s total playoff points are composed of the sum total of “win points” and “bonus points.” “Win points” are earned as follows: Six points from defeating a class A school, nine points for defeating a class AA school, and 12 points for defeating a class AAA school. “Bonus points” are earned, one point each, when a defeated opponent has defeated a school in their class or higher.

Frankfort’s 102 points is composed of 75 “win points,” and 27 “bonus points.” Keyser’s 102 points is composed of 78 “win points” and 24 “bonus points.”

So there are some numbers to chew on in anticipation of the formal previews in the Friday edition of the Mineral Daily News-Tribune. Most of the numbers are fairly even across the board for both teams.







