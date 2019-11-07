Petersburg’s November 2019 Friday for the Arts! will bring music, art, fun activities, food, new beers and abundant good spirits. There will be music in six performing arts venues, and great exhibits at the new Cameron Gallery, at the Petersburg Area Art League, and at the Old Towne Studio 7.

Visual arts: The new Cameron Gallery at 325 Brown St., opposite Gillfield Baptist Church, will be showcasing Gus Dickens' art, featuring his work in oils by the Petersburg native. The Petersburg Area Art League will have an opening reception for a large new exhibit by Aimee Joyaux, entitled "Race in Place: Paper Monuments," hanging in both the Main and the Members' galleries. A retrospective exhibit of work by Ken Graves and Joe Miller, as well as books by Dr. John Lynn and Stella McCormack, will be shown at Abigail's Antiques. Lisa Mistry will be showing her work at Old Towne Studio 7.

Special events: Old Towne Studio 7 will have special Friday Fun Night, a teen-centered paint class entitled "ARTrageaous Youth" led by Morgan Stover, beginning at 6:30 p.m. (be there between 6-7 p.m.) Teens, family, and all skill levels are welcome. The event comes at a cost, and discounts are available for more than one member of a family. RSVP is not required but requested. This is not a paint party, but a class. Petersburg Skin Coach, on West Tabb Street, will have a Friday for the Arts! Open House.

Music: Matt Via and The Dirty Runaways will be at Old Towne’s Alibi, Bobby Horne at Abigail's Antiques, the Sinatra-style crooner Joe LaLuna at Maria’s, Rick Elliott (soulful sax and keys) in the Martini Lounge at Wabi Sabi, and The Shooters Band in the Music Room at Wabi Sabi. Clan Haggis will be at Tramonto Ristorante. Music will begin at 6 p.m. and go on as late as 1 a.m.