James Cameron is a masterful cinematic storyteller. From his first film, “The Terminator,” he wowed audiences with (then) cutting edge special effects, edge-of-your-seat action sequences, compelling characters, and profound storytelling. The filmmaker went on to write and direct “Aliens,” “The Abyss,” Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “True Lies,” “Titanic,” “Avatar,” and the recent “Alita: Battle Angel.”

One of his most enduring universes is the Terminator universe, which as seen five previous films including the first two that he wrote and directed. While the following three Terminator sequels had both pros and cons, they somehow didn’t quite capture the flavor of his personal Terminator universe. With this return to his own creation, Cameron’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” continues the stories he began, commencing right after the events of the second Terminator film, reuniting us with the trilogy’s central character Sarah Connor, once again played by none other than Linda Hamilton herself.

But, of course, what would a Terminator film be without Arnold Schwarzenegger? Oh yes, in this film, he is back. And, to help round out the cast are other perfectly cast actors including Mackenzie Davis as the beautiful and deadly augmented human named Grace, Natalia Reyes as the pivotal character Dani Ramos, Dani Ramos, and Gabriel Luna as the nemesis REV-9.

This R-rated, 128 science fiction action thriller was directed by Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) and based upon the story written by James Cameron.

Cameron once again immerses audiences in his take on the Terminator world. And he delivers. Everything you’d expect from a classic James Cameron movie is in here. That special intangible quality he infuses in all of his projects is right here in this movie, amidst the daring chases, big explosions and unexpected reversals.

This film has been unfairly panned by many critics and movie reviewers. Personally, I don’t read reviews until after I’ve seen a movie because I don’t want to be influenced by others’ opinions. Many times over the years I’ve learned that reviewers may have other motives than fairly reviewing a movie. For example, if they don’t like the director or lead actor, they may unfairly slam the movie. Or, if they disagree with the political views of the moviemakers or the themes contained within the movie, they may slam it.

That seems to be the case with “Terminator: Dark Fate,” because, for me, this movie hits all of the marks of a great James Cameron Terminator movie: action, story, plot, great characters, meaningful character development and character arcs, special effects, etc. In fact, after seeing some reviews on YouTube, I wondered if the reviewers actually saw the film — or just made up negative things about it — because their descriptions were so blatantly off — and completely wrong.

One reviewer said that the film was “bland and boring.” I can guarantee you that the film is neither bland or boring. Another reviewer said that the characters hadn’t changed since the second Terminator movie. Wrong again.

I can see people on both sides of the political isle being upset about the movie because the movie does begin in Guatemala, and showcases life there, along with an immigrant’s journey crossing illegally into America —to save the world from a future tragedy. The movie shows us that those people down there are real people, just like us, with lives and jobs and hopes, dreams and aspirations. It humanizes people in Guatemala. However, the movie also shows a waving American flag behind a major character many times enough to be noticed. Further, it allows that character to show pride and necessity for the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms —in Texas of all places. And, that right allows the characters to take action against a terrible foe. Maybe that’s why a lot of left-leaning critics are really out to destroy the box office take of this movie.

I say this: leave politics out of movie reviews. This movie has been unfairly targeted by critics and “reviewers.” Don’t trust them. It’s a genuine FUN movie. And, even though it’s rated R, in my humble opinion, any kid that can handle PG-13 should be able to handle this movie.

The new concept concerning the “Terminator” in this one is really exciting as well, nothing stretching the realm of imagination, yet a very original idea on a new type of nemesis. I won’t give it away here, but it does add another dimension to the kinds of Terminators out there. This one is called the REV-9. And, maybe it’s short for “revenant,” which is a very angry and dangerous kind of ghost. Or, maybe it’s also short for “reverend,” because it will certainly make someone pray to a higher power because this thing will not stop until it has completed its mission and eliminated its target.

The action sequences in “Terminator: Dark Fate” get notched up higher and higher until you won’t believe where you are and what you’re seeing. This movie is rather fantastic, and in that special way thrills you like classic James Cameron thrills.

SEE IT: if you love the way the first two Terminator movies made you feel; if you ever served in the Air Force; if you would like to see whatever might have happened to Arnold’s Terminator character had he ever lived after the events of “T2: Judgement Day;” or, if you like stories about average people who don’t think they’ll ever amount to much in this large world becoming pivotal to the survival of humanity.

AVOID IT: if you have a fear of car chases, being pursued by an unrelenting villain, or augmented human beings; or, if you don’t like being shot, stabbed or sliced at by an opponent who can survive almost any weapon you can muster. Also, avoid this movie if you have a fear of heights, drowning and/or shapeshifting futuristic evil robots.