PETERSBURG — Police have arrested a man they believe robbed a citizen late Monday night in the western end of the city.

Lorenzo Tyler Jr., 19, of Petersburg, was picked up without incident Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He currently is incarcerated pending a court appearance.

Police said the incident happened around 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Washington Street near its intersection with West Street. No injuries were reported.