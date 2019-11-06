PETERSBURG — Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology will host a school-wide assembly entitled "Understanding Our Military Family Experience" in partnership with the National Humanities Center 2019 Troops to Teachers program.

The free program will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the James L. Ruffa Performing Arts Center at the school on West Washington Street.

To reserve a spot for the ceremony, go to www.eventbrite.com and enter "Appomattox Regional Governor's School" in the Search box.