Ryan Sykes surprised with $25,000 presentation during a special assembly at Carter G. Woodson Middle School

HOPEWELL — It was such a high-level secret that the school superintendent joked that she couldn't even share it with her School Board.

Ryan Sykes, an assistant principal at Carter G. Woodson Middle School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during a school assembly on Wednesday. The award recognized teachers, principals and other public school educators who promote excellence and innovation. Up to 40 of the finest educators across America are recognized and some even liken it to the “Oscars of Teaching.” Sykes is the only educator in Virginia to receive the award this year.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam, state Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, and state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane were among those to participate in the assembly in the Carter G. Woodson gymnasium.

Sykes was in utter disbelief when he heard his name called.

“I had no idea,” he said.

The announcement was kept a secret from Sykes and the student body, as the ceremony was discretely planned over the last week.

According to its website, eligibility for the Milken award includes the following:

The criteria for the selection of outstanding elementary and secondary school teachers, principals and other education professionals as Milken Educators include all of the following:

Exceptional educational talent as evidenced by effective and innovative instructional practices and student learning results in the classroom and school;Exemplary educational accomplishments and leadership beyond the classroom that provide models of excellence for the profession;Individuals whose contributions to education are largely unheralded yet worthy of the spotlight;Early- to mid-career educators who offer strong long-range potential for professional and policy leadership; andEngaging and inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students, colleagues and the community.

“When I heard them talking about the award, so many different teachers popped into my head,” Sykes said. “When they said my name, I didn’t know what to think, it still hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m blessed. I get up every day to work hard for the kids and for the City of Hopewell.”

Sykes, 31, is a graduate of Virginia State University, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Currently, he is pursuing a doctorate in administration and supervision.

He began his teaching career in Hopewell in 2011 as a student-teacher at Woodson and Harry E. James Elementary. For a year, he returned to Chesapeake, where he grew up to teach professionally.

It brought him back to Woodson, and he taught mathematics special education inclusion classes from 2012-2016. During the 2016-2017 school year, he served as the dean of students with Richmond Public Schools.

However, again, Sykes returned to Hopewell after one year away, this time as an assistant principal.

Sykes uses a high-octane approach to school discipline and strong instructional leadership of the math department. This philosophy has helped elevate not only student engagement but also achievement scores above state averages. Sometimes Sykes will even put on a superhero costume to reward student success.

Where did he get his inspiration?

Sykes said it comes from former teachers and his upbringing. Growing up he was often without his parents who were coping with drug addiction. Sykes said education was a part of his “survival” whereas a free school lunch was extremely important to him. Now, he is aware that some students who are in the same spot he was.

“I know there are kids here who grew up how I did, and they see and go through unfortunate things, and that inspires me alone to have a greater impact on them than anything else,” he said.

Sykes feels like his energy and passion are what separates him from other educators. Therefore, he takes it upon himself to let the students know he cares about their education.

Lane said Sykes “epitomizes the dedicated educators at Woodson and at similar schools across the commonwealth who believe in their students and eagerly accept the challenge of helping them meet Virginia’s high expectations for learning and

achievement. He sees each student as an individual with a unique set of needs. And he understands that meeting those needs through tailored support and services is at the core of our commitment to equity.”

Hopewell Superintendent Melody D. Hackney said in a statement, “We are incredibly proud of Mr. Sykes and all that he accomplishes every day. His peers and supervisors alike recognize the positive impact he has on all stakeholders at Carter G. Woodson Middle School and in Hopewell.”

Sykes is unsure what he will do with the $25,000 because he has never received such a large sum of money. He plans to share it with wife and two-year-old son and possibly go on a family vacation.

In March, Sykes will be eligible to attend the Milken Educator Forum in Indianapolis, where he can network with newfound colleagues and exchange ideas with state and federal leaders on the future of education.

