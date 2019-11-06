DAN'S MOUNTAIN - Many travelers along U.S. Route 220 through Keyser and into Allegany County were alarmed early Wednesday evening to see a huge column of smoke billowing up into the sky in the area of Dan's Mountain.

DAN'S MOUNTAIN - Many travelers along U.S. Route 220 through Keyser and into Allegany County were alarmed early Wednesday evening to see a huge column of smoke billowing up into the sky in the area of Dan’s Mountain. The Allegany County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed that the source of the smoke is a controlled burn under the direction of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The burn covers approximately 150 acres, and is expected to continue into the night.

[Tribune photo by Liz Beavers]