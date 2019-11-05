KEYSER - The agenda for tonight's Mineral County Board of Education meeting includes the retirements of three long-time employees.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The agenda for tonight’s Mineral County Board of Education meeting includes the retirements of three long-time employees.

Susan Grady, James Daniels and Brenda Sidley have all submitted their retirement papers and are due to be approved by the board.

Grady currently serves as Mineral County’s director of human resources, and has held that position for over nine years.

Her retirement is due to become effective on Nov. 15.

Daniels is assistant director of support services/facilities and grounds, and has been employed by Mineral County for over 23 years.

His retirement becomes effective Dec. 21.

Sidley is coordinator of support services/executive secretary, and has been employed by Mineral County for over 41 years.

Her retirement also becomes effective Dec. 31.

In addition to those retirements, the board is scheduled to consider a number of other personnel placements and requests, along with the approval of a tuition increase for the Mineral County School of Practical Nursing, the acceptance of bids for some surplus county vehicles, and some other issues.

A student disciplinary hearing is scheduled just before the conclusion of the regular meeting.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the administrative offices at 36 Baker St., Keyser, and is open to the public.









