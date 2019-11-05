Local statehouse incumbents win re-election, as do locals in Dinwiddie and Prince George

LOCAL CONTESTED RACES (unofficial results)

Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. "Duck" Adams easily won re-election over challenger Darryl Hayes with 65% of the vote.Prince George County School Board:District 1: Cecil M. Smith, 2,176 votes; Sharon Jadrnak, 1,344 votes; Anthony C. Howard, 705 votesDistrict 2 (Two chosen): Sherry D. Taylor, 2,353 votes; Jill A. Andrews, 2,335 votes; Carla H. Johnson, 1,866 votesPrince George Board of Supervisors:District 1: Alan Carmichael, 2,388 votes; Stacey W. Everett, 1,899 votesDistrict 2 (Two chosen): Donald R. Hunter, 2,613 votes; T.J. Webb, 2,462 votes; William F. Gandel, 1,720 votesPetersburg Clerk of Court: The results will not be available until Thursday or Friday.

STATE CONTESTED RACES (unofficial results)

62nd House of Delegates: Republican Carrie E. Coyner is the projected winner over Democrat Lindsey Dougherty.63rd House of Delegates: Democrat Lashrecse D. Aird is the projected winner over independent Larry Haake with 60% of the vote in.66th House of Delegates: Republican M. Kirkland Cox is the projected winner over Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman.75th House of Delegates: Democrat Roslyn Tyler leads Republican Otto Wachsmann by less than 1% of the vote with 70 of 71 precincts reporting, which could mean a possible recount.11th Senate District: Republican Amanda F. Chase is the projected winner over Democrat Amanda Pohl.15th Senate District: Republican Frank M. Ruff Jr. is the projected winner over Democrat Virginia Smith.16th Senate District: Democrat Joseph D. Morrissey is the projected winner over independent Waylin K. Ross.

For all of the numbers in these and other races across Virginia, visit the Department of Elections website at http://elections.virginia.gov.