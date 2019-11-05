MARTINSBURG – Nathan E. Carpenter, of Elk Garden, was sentenced Monday to 234 months incarceration for his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.



Carpenter, age 29, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019. Carpenter admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2017 to June 2018 in Mineral, Hardy, and Hampshire counties and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.