He rides overwhelming support in Colonial Heights to turn back Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman in tight 66th House race

House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox rode a very strong showing in his hometown of Colonial Heights to ride out a victory over Democratic challenger Sheila Bynum-Coleman, but his tenure at the podium will come to an end in January, as Democrats were successful in gaining majorities in both the House of Delegates and state Senate.

With 96% of the precincts reporting, Cox fended off likely the strongest challenge of his 30-year career by defeating Coleman with 51.52%, or 13,586 votes, to Bynum-Coleman's 47.24%, or 12,455 votes. Independent challenger L.K. Harris finished a distant third with 323 votes.

Bynum-Coleman actually took two of the three localities that were redrawn into the 66th District and reportedly intensitified Democratic voting influence. She took her native Chesterfield County by more than 2,000 votes, and captured 18 of the 19 votes in the two added Richmond precincts.

But those victories were not enough to offset Cox's dominance in reliably Republican Colonial Heights. According to unofficial counts, Cox generated slightly more than 79% of the vote, which translates into almost four out of every five votes cast in Colonial Heights for him.

"I am deeply proud of what the House of Delegates has accomplished during the last two decades," Cox said in claiming victory. "We balanced the budget, protected our AAA bond-rating through a major recession, passed four teacher pay raises in six years, froze college tuition, made major reforms to our transportation system, secured our state's pension system for the future, and guided Virginia to the nation's top state for business."

He thanked his supporters at a watch party in the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights. "You all poured your hearts out in this," Cox told the crowd, calling the campaign "the hardest" of his career.

However, across the commonwealth, Democrats picked up just enoough victories to claim a minimum of 54 seats when the House convene in January — the first time in almost two decades that the GOP will not be in power. Cox will become the first House speaker since Democrat Thomas Moss Jr. of Norfolk to return to the House floor from the speaker's podium.

In lauding GOP accomplishments over those decades, Cox also said they "were not guaranteed" to continue under Democratic control.

"The course set by the next General Assembly will affect the lives of millions for years to come," Cox said, vowing to work with Democrats "where we can, speak out against overreaching policies when we must, and always seek to guard the best interests of the people" of Virginia.

It was not known if Cox would possibly become House minority leader heading into the legislative session. That position currently is held by Shenandoah County Del. C. Todd Gilbert, who won re-election Tuesday. When Moss returned to the floor two decades ago, he declined to seek the Democratic minority leader post.

He was chosen as speaker of the House two years ago after a coin-flip was won by a Republican in a disputed House race.

Cox, a retired teacher, was hammered by Democrats during the campaign over leading GOP opposition to gun control and women's reproductive rights. Bynum-Coleman campaigned heavily on the gun-control issue as the mother of a 2017 shooting victim in Richmond.

She was making her third try at the legislature. In the past two elections, she was the Democratic nominee in the 62nd District, but lost both times to Republican Riley E. Ingram, the last time by a whisker-thin 800 votes. As the result of a federal court-mandated plan to redraw several House districts to remediate racial gerrymandering, she was redistricted into the 66th.

Ingram did not seek re-election this year. The 62nd was being contested between Republican Carrie E. Coyner and Democrat Lindsey Dougherty, both of Chesterfield County. Coyner defeated Dougherty by approximately 1,500 votes to keep the seat red.

The 62nd also was redrawn to unite traditionally Democratic Hopewell into one district. In the election, Dougherty carried the city by a slim 100 votes.

