CUMBERLAND - County United Way, serving Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral counties, has announced it will provide matching dollars to agencies who are equipped to deliver direct services to displaced workers.

The shutdown occurred at a time in which United Way was finalizing its 2019 campaign, positioning the organization to consider a response in each county. It was proposed by each county advisory committee to the CUW board of directors to reserve an available portion of dollars to serve as matching grants. The board unanimously approved the request and accounts were set up, along with an option to give in any of the four counties.

Available dollars:

Allegany County - $5,000

Garrett County - $5,000 (made possible through a grant from Garrett Cooperative Ministry)

Hampshire County - $229.96

Mineral County - $3,000

It is important to note that individuals should reach out to direct service organizations in their community to gain possible access to assistance. The grants are first come, first-served and United Way partner organizations have been provided with the tools to access the funds. Any non-partner agencies should contact United Way with questions.



