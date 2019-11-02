Blue Devils one win from undefeated regular season, TreVeyon Henderson scores five touchdowns

Some call 42 degrees football weather. Well, it sure felt like a cold, fall night for Prince George’s final home game for the 2019 regular season, both on and off the field.

Facing the Hopewell Blue Devils (9-0), the Royals (6-3) were hoping to cap off their home slate with another signature win in front of the home crowd, but it just wasn’t their night on Friday. Hopewell is the area's best team, and their talent on offense and defense overwhelmed the Royals. The game ended with a lopsided score of 40-7 in favor of the visiting Blue Devils.

“I thought it was one of the best weeks of preparation that we’ve had,” said Hopewell’s head coach Ricky Irby.

That preparation was on full display early as the Blue Devils jumped out to an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by TreVeyon Henderson. His third touchdown of the quarter was set up by a huge 59-yard run from Robert Briggs, who returned this week after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury. After the game, Irby was pleased to have his running back healthy enough to get some reps before the playoffs. Briggs finished the game with six attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown.

“He got more and more confident as the game went on,” Irby said of Briggs’ performance. “He’s a huge piece to our puzzle. Having him back is huge for us.”

Hopewell continued to pile on well into the second quarter. Henderson caught a 30-yard pass from quarterback Joseph Eliades down the left sideline with two minutes left in the first half. A couple of plays later, Henderson broke through the line for a 56-yard touchdown.

Down 27-0, the Royals’ offense looked to gain some positive momentum before the end of the half. They received the kickoff, and it appeared to be a good return by wide receiver Tavian Morris, however, he fumbled the ball away after being tackled by a group of Blue Devils.

With a minute remaining in the second quarter, the Prince George defense thought they had forced a stop to give their offense one more chance before the break. However, Hopewell called a fake punt run to Henderson which resulted in a 43-yard score. It was Henderson’s fifth touchdown for the game and the 36th of the season.

The Blue Devils were able to rest most of their starters for the second half being up 33-0.

“We came out like a deer in the headlights,” stated Royals head coach Bruce Carroll following the game.

Despite being down big on the scoreboard, Prince George responded well in the second half. They held Hopewell to one touchdown and also scored one of their own when quarterback Tahir Johnson found Morris over the middle for a 28-yard passing touchdown. Besides the fumble, Morris may have had his best game on the season after hauling in five catches for 95 yards.

The Blue Devils improved to 9-0 following the win, but Irby said they still aren’t thinking about the playoffs quite yet as they continue to take it one game at a time. As Irby put it, “if you cheat the process it will cheat you back.” They face Matoaca next Friday in the finale.

If the Royals defeat Meadowbrook next week a 7-3 record will likely get them into the postseason. Carroll is aimed to have his team ready so they can clinch their first playoff birth in program history.

“The goal at the beginning of the year was to make the playoffs,” Carroll explained. “That’s still what we’re working for.”